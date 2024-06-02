Checks intensified to stop human milk sale across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following the crackdown on illegal sale of breastmilk by a shop in Tiruvallur’s Madhavaram, the food safety department has intensified checks across Tamil Nadu to prevent commercialisation of human milk which is banned by FSSAI.

Dr P Satheesh Kumar, designated officer of the food safety department, said they have formed 18 teams to check sales of human milk in the city. Kumar said his counterparts in other districts have also formed such teams.

“As pharmacies selling protein powders may be involved in such illegal business, our teams are inspecting all pharmacies, maternity and pediatric hospitals. We request the public to inform us if they come across shops that sell human milk,” he added.

Public can call 9444042322 or 9444811717 to inform about human milk sales.