India bloc may sweep TN, BJP to make inroads

CHENNAI: The results of the exit polls announced on Saturday evening have unanimously predicted a thumping victory for the DMK alliance, but not a clean sweep as has been consistently asserted by the India bloc leaders of the state. The polls have also predicted the BJP making inroads into Tamil Nadu, and Dravidian major AIADMK getting pushed to the third spot.

Most exit polls predicted that the DMK alliance would get 33-36 Lok Sabha seats, AIADMK would win 0-2 seats, and the BJP bloc would win 1-3 seats in the state. Both India Today-Axis My India and CNN-News18 exit polls said BJP would get 1-3 seats, and other media outlets, too, offered similar predictions. Pradeep Gupta, chairman of Axis My India, opined that the saffron party could make significant inroads in the southern constituencies of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

No scope for BJP in TN, says DMK

The DMK, however, has dismissed the exit poll results, particularly the forecast for Tamil Nadu. India bloc workers circulated previous election exit poll surveys on social media to highlight past inaccuracies, asserting that the national media houses had succumbed to BJP pressure and have come out with biased predictions.

DMK spokesperson J Constandine Ravindran told TNIE, “The exit polls are entirely hypothetical. From my field experience, I see no scope for the saffron party in the state.” He added that only leaders who switched from Dravidian parties to the BJP such as Nainar Nagendran, and those like O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran, may get significant votes. But none of these candidates may win, he said.

Another DMK leader, on condition of anonymity, said that even in the 2019 election, some of the surveys predicted that the AIADMK-led alliance would bag 15-20 seats, but they were able to bag only one seat.

The forecasts have boosted the confidence of the BJP which has maintained that the election results in Tamil Nadu would be a positive surprise for the saffron party and shock for the Dravidian majors. Following the exit poll predictions, BJP cadres in the state were jubilant, widely sharing screenshots of the exit poll results and congratulating each other.

Commenting on the exit poll outcome, BJP’s state vice-president Narayanan Thirupathy told TNIE, “It is their opinion, but we expect to win 8-12 seats, and our vote share would increase significantly compared to previous elections.” He further mentioned that the BJP sees potential wins in constituencies such as Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Vellore, and Dharmapuri.

Despite multiple attempts by TNIE, AIADMK leaders were not available for comment on the exit poll results.