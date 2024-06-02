Kin say SI coerced women to donate organs, Madras HC orders probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a thorough probe into allegations against a police officer that he was trapping vulnerable women and forcing them into illegal organ donation.

The order was passed by a vacation bench of Justices P T Asha and N Senthilkumar recently on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Natarajan of Vellore district.

He had alleged that sub-inspector Sathya alias Sathyanarayanan attached to KV Kuppam police station had taken his wife Selvakumari into illegal detention and was trying to make her donate her kidney by taking advantage of disputes within his family.

The petitioner said though an FIR was filed based on his complaint, relevant sections of kidnapping was not slapped against the SI. Seeking the court to issue orders to the police to produce his wife before the court and ‘free her from the clutches of the SI’, the petitioner prayed for issuing necessary directions to top police authorities to take complaints against the SI seriously.

The bench also heard the couple’s daughter Meena, who alleged the SI was inducing many women, making them donate their kidneys and deserting them thereafter. She claimed her mother is the fifth victim.

The bench ordered the superintendent of police (SP) of Vellore district to hold a probe by constituting a special team. “The first respondent (SP) is directed to take steps to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the SI and call for a thorough probe by a special team to examine those who had fallen prey to the SI,” it said and asked the SP to submit a report in two weeks.

Moreover, the bench directed the SP to take steps to produce the witnesses before the jurisdictional magistrate for recording their statements under section 164 of CrPC. It said Selvakumari could go with her daughter forthwith and adjourned the case to June 11.