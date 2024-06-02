Spurt in devotees visiting Vellaingiri hills in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: More than 2.25 lakh devotees visited Vellaingiri Hills in the last three-and-a-half months (until Friday) this year. A total of nine devotees had died while climbing the hill.

As the Madras High Court’s order to climb the hill expired on May 31, 5 pm, permission was denied to devotees who visited and decided to climb the hill after that. In this regard, a banner was also placed at the entrance.

An official said, “We will book a case under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act 1882 if people try and trespass the orders. A total of 2 lakh devotees visited the hill last year. When compared to that, more than 25,000 devotees visited the hill this year starting on February 12. It seems the scorching heat did not bother them. We had arranged water facilities and medical camps were set up with the help of health department officials and local bodies.”

He added, “Unlike last year, we had also created awareness among the devotees to avoid climbing the hills, especially those who have diabetic and heart-related ailments, etc since most people approached the hill without understanding the difficult terrain.”

Forest officials said that they have cleared all food covers that were left by devotees. On Thursday and Friday, a few dozens of people climbed the hill and they returned to the foothill on Saturday.