TN’s May rainfall 7th highest in 124 years

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Saturday said rainfall in the month of May for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions was the seventh highest in the past 124 years, and the highest ever since 2014.
In May 1943, a rainfall of 205.2mm was recorded in the region; this May, the region received 138.2mm of rainfall, RMC officials stated.
Meanwhile, as the conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into Tamil Nadu, the met office has issued heavy rainfall warnings over the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Vellore districts for Sunday. In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30am on Saturday) Yercaud, Salem, received the highest rainfall of 4cm. Maximum temperature is likely to fall by 1-3°C to near normal till June 5.
As for Chennai, residents can breathe easy due to the heat easing up a bit.
The past week was particularly severe with the maximum temperature nearly touching 42°C in the city.
Skies are likely to be partly cloudy with a possibility of light rain. Temperature is expected to be around 38°C-39°C.
PMK wants TN govt to prepare heat action plan
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss wrote a letter to CM MK Stalin and chief secretary Shiv Das Meena urging them to implement a heat action plan for 25 municipal corporations and the proposed satellite towns.Anbumani expressed concern about the increasing number of heat-wave days in the state. He cited a recent report by Anna University’s Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management that predicts rising temperatures, particularly in urban areas. Anbumani highlighted that the report anticipates the number of thermal discomfort days in the state to rise to 250 days in the coming years.