TN’s May rainfall 7th highest in 124 years

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre (RMC) on Saturday said rainfall in the month of May for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions was the seventh highest in the past 124 years, and the highest ever since 2014.

In May 1943, a rainfall of 205.2mm was recorded in the region; this May, the region received 138.2mm of rainfall, RMC officials stated.

Meanwhile, as the conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into Tamil Nadu, the met office has issued heavy rainfall warnings over the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Vellore districts for Sunday. In the last 24 hours (ending 8.30am on Saturday) Yercaud, Salem, received the highest rainfall of 4cm. Maximum temperature is likely to fall by 1-3°C to near normal till June 5.