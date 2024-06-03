All-India Basketball tourney in Kovai from June 5

COIMBATORE: The All-India Basketball Tournament for men and women will be held in Coimbatore from June 5 to June 9. The Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBS) has been conducting the tournament for men for the past 56 years and for women for the past 20 years.

Eight leading teams of the country selected for the Men's tournament are Chennai-Income Tax, Chennai-Indian Bank, Bangalore-Bank of Baroda, Lucknow- UP Police, New Delhi- Central Secretariat, Chennai- Loyola Team, Trivandrum-Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Coimbatore-Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

The eight teams selected for the Women's tournament are Trivandrum-Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Mumbai-Central Railways, Mumbai-Western Railways, Chennai-Southern Railways, Chennai-Rising Star, Kolkata-Eastern Railway, Secunderabad- South Central Railway and Coimbatore- Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

The winning team in the men's category will get Rs 1 lakh and a trophy. The women's winner takes home Rs 50,000 and a trophy.

The country's leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament, stated CDBS.

A new international standard semi-indoor sports stadium will be inaugurated at the Coimbatore District Basketball Stadium during the event.