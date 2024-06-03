Elephant calf visits ailing mother in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Even as frontline staff of the forest department were trying to trace a calf elephant that went inside the forest to join a herd leaving his ailing mother behind near the Maruthamalai foothill, it came back to her for a short period of time at 10.30 pm on Saturday.

According to sources, after spending two hours, the calf left the mother and went inside the forest along with the herd that comprised three male, two female and a calf elephant. Forest department formed four teams to monitor the calf.

The health of the mother elephant that is being treated by two veterinarians since Thursday morning has improved well.

“We have given medicines laced with the fruits like mango and ragi and rice balls. Moreover, astasoornamm powder was also given to improve her health. The calf leaving her is an advantage since the mother elephant did not lose nutrients while feeding the calf,” said sources in the forest department

Since the health of the mother has improved, the forest department officials hope to release her on Monday morning, “The elephant is now able to stand on her own and we are hopeful it will not collapse if we release her inside the forest,” said the official.

“Before releasing the mother elephant, we will axe tree branches, grasses and barks and provide the same as feed to the elephant so that she gets used to the fodder that will be available inside the forest,” the officer added.