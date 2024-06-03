Off the cuff: Chin up, ready, smile!

Chin up, ready, smile!

Despite the model code of conduct being in force, Tindivanam town recently witnessed a poster war between the DMK cadre for Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary. It all started with a supporter of a senior minister placing a banner without the photograph of a junior minister from the Villupuram district. A few days ago, at night, that particular banner was destroyed, and supporters of the senior minister filed a complaint in this regard. The police received the complaint but pacified them by pointing to the election code of conduct. However, the furious cadre placed five more banners without the photograph of the junior minister to avenge the poster damage. This has drawn criticism from senior party cadre, who fear it will affect the party’s development in Tindivanam, while opposition parties criticised the police and district administration for not taking action against the banners. Yes, spoiled children are always a headache for the family.

Ex(c)it-ing war

With the exit polls predicting BJP will retain power at the centre and state-wise forecasts out, social media platforms have become a war front. While BJP cyber soldiers are busy celebrating with memes in support of Modi, INDIA bloc supporters are defending their side with the claim that the predictions are unscientific. But it was AIADMK’s reaction that caught all the eyes. They just came up with the video of former CM J Jayalalithaa saying, “Wait for two more days. The people’s verdict will be out.” She had said this while awaiting one of her election results. Another political party functionary even released a satirical exit poll, predicting maximum votes for his party, which instantly went viral.

Corporation ‘guru’

It was a moment of amusement for road users when Chennai corporation’s display board in Saidapet recently started showing one-word astrological predictions about each zodiac sign along with the usual time and date. While many had a nostalgic walk down memory lane, recalling the images of daily sheet calendars they used to get from grocery shops, others had discussions on the lack of advertisements the corporation is getting for the boards. Either way, as predictions flash one by one, motorists are seen pausing in the middle of the traffic waiting for their sign—probably their last resort for hope with increasing petrol prices!

(Contributed by T Muruganandham, Subashini Vijayakumar, Bagalavan Perier B; compiled by Sneha Joseph)