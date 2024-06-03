Tamil Nadu teen dies in jumbo attack, friend escapes sans injuries

COIMBATORE: An 18-year-old youth died in a wild elephant attack near the tea gardens at Puthukkad in Valparai on Saturday evening. The deceased has been identified as S Mukesh, a second year BSc computer science student.

The incident happened when Mukesh and his friend Chandrabose were riding a bike on the Sholayar dam estate road at 6 pm. While his friend managed to escape from the animal without any injury, Mukesh was attacked by the animal as he fell down from the bike.

Locals sent him to Murugali estate hospital and then shifted himto Valparai GH. He died on the way. On Sunday, postmortem was carried out and the body was handed over to the family. Initial solatium of `50,000 was given to Mukesh’s father Suresh.

As per forest officials, Mukesh suffered rib fracture when the animal pushed him using its trunk which punctured his lungs resulting in death. “We have engaged a total of 14 staff in two teams to divert animals inside the forest as some elephants are moving near the roadsides. The animal which killed the boy walked 3 km from Sholayar dam road. It is not aggressive and is being monitored,” said a forest department official.