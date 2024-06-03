Two family members die in suicide bid over online loan fraud

TIRUPPUR: Two members of an Assamese mill worker's family based at Karadivavi here lost their lives after they tried to kill themselves last week allegedly after losing Rs 39, 000 in an online loan scam. While the woman and her six-year-old child died in hospital, her husband continues to be under treatment.

The deceased were Viji (27) and her daughter Vinciline. Viji's husband M Rajeev (28) works in a private mill.

Rajeev needed money and came to know about an online loan app. He downloaded the app on his mobile phone and applied for a loan of Rs 2 lakh. But the company instructed him to pay some amount to provide the loan. Rajeev borrowed Rs 39,000 from his friends and paid it. The company told him to pay Rs 1,000 more, police said.

He managed to pay the Rs 1,000 but was unable to contact that app company thereafter. Shocked by this, Rajeev attempted to die by suicide along with his family on May 30. Neighbours rescued them and took them to Palladam Government Hospital. Later they were shifted to Tiruppur at the Tiruppur Government Hospital," police added.

Vinciline died on May 31 during treatment. Viji died on Saturday (June 1) night.

Kamanaickenpalayam police have registered a case and are investigating. It is not yet known why Rajeev needed the loan, a police officer said.

The family was staying in a property belonging to the mill management. Rajeev and Viji had a love marriage.



(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department helpline 104 for counselling)