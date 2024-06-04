Close shave for 30 after tyre of moving TNSTC bus rolls off from hub

DINDIGUL: As many as 30 passengers travelling in a TNSTC bus had a narrow escape after a tyre of the moving vehicle detached suddenly and fell into a drainage pit here on Monday. The incident took place when the bus (TN57 N 1286) was plying from Palani bus depot to Theerthakavundanvalasu around 9.30 am.

According to sources, a tyre on the left side of the front wheel hub detached and fell down the drainage pit while the vehicle was nearing Valasu region. Subsequently, the passengers started screaming and the driver, Needhipandian, managed to halt the bus immediately, thereby preventing a tragedy.

Upon information, TNSTC officials rushed to the spot and shifted the passengers to another bus. Later, the TNSTC bus was taken to a depot in Palani for repair works. Meanwhile, the passengers, general public and officials appreciated Needhipandian for his presence of mind in averting a major accident, sources added.