Kabaddi, procession mark M Karunanidhi’s 101st birth anniv celebrations

NAGAPATTINAM: Several leaders across the state paid tribute to former CM M Karunanidhi on the occasion of his 101st birth anniversary.

In Nagapattinam district, DMK cadre offered respects to their patriarch at his ancestral house in Thirukkuvalai. They also provided refreshments such as water, watermelon and tender coconut to the public and conducted a Kabaddi tournament as part of the celebrations.

DMK’s Nagapattinam district secretary and TN Fisheries Development Corporation Chairperson N Gowthaman led the tributes at the ancestral house. The party’s youth wing cadre also distributed clothes for senior citizens at Karunalaya Old Age Home.

Meanwhile, in Tiruvarur district, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of the leader at Kalaignar Illam on Sannadhi Street. MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan distributed dhotis and sarees to 500 people.

In Thanjavur, the DMK cadre took out a procession from Thanjavur Railway Junction to the party’s district office.

Celebrations were also held in Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts as well.