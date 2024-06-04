Missing school teacher found dead in TN's Villupuram

CUDDALORE: The body of a private school teacher, who went missing on May 18, was recovered in a decomposed state behind Neyveli Township fire station in Villupuram on Monday. The police have arrested the suspect, T Datchinamorthy (22) of Kurinjipadi, for the murder, citing an alleged relationship as the motive.

According to the police, the victim, K Victor (49) of Andimadam, Ariyalur district, was a science teacher at a private school in Cuddalore. “Victor has been living separately from his wife from last eight years. He was living with a friend in Thirupathiripuliyur. On May 18, Victor left his friend’s house to run errands, but did not return. Victor’s mother lodged a missing complaint on May 27,” police said.

Based on Victor’s last call location, police arrested Datchinamorthy, who later confessed to murdering Victor and dumping his body. “Victor had an illegal relationship with his relative, which led to a dispute between the duo. On May 18, Victor visited the woman’s house, and during the argument, Datchinamorthy, in a fit of rage assaulted the victim with an iron pipe leading to his death.

The suspect concealed the body in a sack and dumped it in Neyveli,” police added. Police recovered the decomposed body based on Datchinamorthy’s information. It was sent to Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for an autopsy.

Thirupathiripuliyur police is also investigating the involvement of the woman, who has been detained for questioning.