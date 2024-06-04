‘No rules in place for governing pet boarding facilities’

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking orders to the concerned government authorities to frame a separate set of regulations to govern boarding facilities for pet animals.

The petition, filed by Antony Clement Rubin from Chennai, said that there is an increase in the market size for pet care in the country, with a surge in the number of pet care organisations opening their doors to cater to various needs of pets.

Pet boarding facilities are mushrooming in the country. However, these boarding facilities are not managed properly with adequately trained personnel, besides lacking space, sanitation and medical facilities, he said. The petitioner noted that pet animals have faced horrendous abuse resulting in their death due poor care.

Stating that various Acts — including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2016 — provide for steps to obtain registration, license and approval for facilities such as pet shops, grooming and breeding centres and veterinary clinics, he noted that there are no regulations in place for governing pet boarding facilities.

When the petition came up for hearing, the HC directed concerned authorities to take appropriate action within eight weeks and subsequently disposed of the petition.