PIL seeks commission to address hate speech by political parties, Madras HC issues notice to ECI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) directing it to file reply to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking the constitution of an independent commission comprising of retired judges and human rights activists to deal with hate speech by political parties.

When the petition came up for hearing, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq directed the ECI to file the reply within six six months and accordingly adjourned the case.

The petition was filed by Rajesh Anouar Mahimaidas from Vellore. He said that during elections and other times, political parties, including registered, unregistered and recognised parties, and people’s representatives often use religion, language and caste as tools to polarise people, particularly voters, for political gain.

Even though the ECI is vested with powers, the corrupt practice of seeking votes in the name of religion, caste and language continues as political parties adopt the divide and rule policy which is against the constitution, the petitioner said.

He noted that even though there are regulations in place to stop this practice, it goes unchecked. The ECI is regulating such practices during the polls but there is no mechanism for the off-election period, he added. He sought the court to order the constitution of an independent commission consisting of retired judges and human rights activists to deal with such hate speech.

Mahimaidas also prayed for orders to the ECI to create awareness among the public by disseminating messages through media against the corrupt practice of hate speech.