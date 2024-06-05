Bruce trumps Nainar, AIADMK pushed to third place in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: Congress candidate C Robert Bruce emerged victorious after defeating the BJP’s candidate and incumbent MLA Nainar Nagendran by 1,65,620 votes in the Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency here on Tuesday.

While Bruce secured 5,02,296 votes, Nagendran received 3,36,676 votes and the AIADMK’s candidate M Joncy Rani secured 89,601 votes. While NTK’s B Satya got 87,686 votes and was placed third till the 15th round of the counting, Rani raced past her in the final few rounds.

Pottal Sundara Muniswaran, a Yadava caste candidate secured 19,852 votes. A total of 10,69,736 votes were polled across the constituency, of which 1,788 votes were rejected, while 7,396 voters opted for NOTA.

As he was trailing, Nagendran left the counting centre around 12.30 pm. He told the media persons that he accepted the people’s verdict. “In some assembly sectors, including Nanguneri, I have secured a considerable number of votes,” he added.

It may be noted that the BJP leaders were hopeful of victory here, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited twice — first in February and again in April — to motivate his party cadre.

Nagendran had earlier contested in the 2019 parliamentary election from Ramanathapuram but lost the battle to the IUML candidate.

Meanwhile, DMK functionaries celebrated Bruce’s victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets to people across the constituency.

The General Observer of Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency Sonali Ponkshe Vayangakar, Returning Officer KP Karthikeyan and Assistant Returning Officer Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao were present during the counting.