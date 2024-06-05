DMK’s clean sweep in TN & Pondy adds 40 seats to INDIA

CHENNAI: The Rs 400 par’ dream of the BJP has not turned out to be true but the 40/40 (naarpathum namathe) slogan of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin seems to have resonated with the voters on the ground as the DMK-led INDIA bloc swept the Lok Sabha elections by winning all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry on Tuesday. The DMK-led United Progressive Alliance had last won all 40 seats in 2004. The DMK bloc has bettered its performance compared to 2019 when it lost the Theni seat alone to AIADMK and emerged victorious in 39 seats.

With the DMK romping home by huge margin, the poll race turned out to be a close fight for the second spot between AIADMK and BJP alliances. While AIADMK emerged second in 24 seats, its ally, the DMDK, was second in three seats. BJP came second in 10 seats, and its allies, PMK and AMMK, came second in Dharmapuri and Theni, respectively. Former CM O Panneerselvam, who contested as Independent in the NDA, came second in Ramanathapuram.

Coimbatore, which drew national attention due to the candidacy of BJP state president K Annamalai, turned out to be a disappointment for the party with him losing to DMK’s P Ganapathy Rajkumar by 1,18,068 votes.

Naam Tamilar Katchi, which contested from all 39 seats, improved its vote tally to 8.15% from the 3.85% in 2019. NTK came third in seven seats.

DMK’s vote share has come down from 52.5% in 2019 to 46.3%. Barring Dharmapuri and Virudhunagar, where BJP ally PMK and AIADMK ally DMDK gave a tough fight, the DMK bloc won comfortably everywhere else. The AIADMK got 20% votes, almost the same it got in 2019, though the party contested only 22 seats in 2019 and 32 seats now. The alliance led by it, which included the DMDK, got 23.05% votes.

Though BJP’s vote-share increased from 3.58% in 2019 to 11% in 2024, it has to be noted that the party contested 23 seats this time compared to five seats in 2019. The BJP-led alliance recorded a vote-share of 18.19%. BJP’s key ally PMK, which was the runner-up in Dharmapuri, got around 4.5% votes.