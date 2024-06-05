Ex-minister Balaji seeks bank records, staff details in PMLA case

CHENNAI: Former minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been incarcerated since June 14, 2023, in connection with the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, has approached the principal sessions and special court for cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for certain bank documents and details of the officials who served during the relevant period.

He has sought the list of bank employees of City Union Bank, Karur branch, who served between 2012 and 2022 as the ED had heavily relied upon the counterfoil challans issued by the bank in its case against him.

Pointing out that there was difference between the original copy of the counterfoils and challans and the photo copies provided to him regarding cash deposits he and his wife made during the particular period, he said such difference creates a sense of serious doubt on the genuineness of the documents relied upon by the ED.

Hence it is just and necessary that these documents have to be verified through the bank officials who served during the period, therefore, the list of names with details, identity of the clerks, cashiers and managers shall be furnished, he added.

In another petition, he has also sought a copy of the PAN cards of the depositors of the same branch during the period 2016-2022.

Meanwhile, the principal sessions and special court for PMLA cases extended his remand till June 10, 2024.