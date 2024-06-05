Nil seat a lesson on how AIADMK should face 2026 Assembly polls: EPS

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday faced yet another drubbing as the party drew a blank in the Lok Sabha election, though it could retain around 21% of its regular vote share. Winning at least a minimum number of seats would have given a morale boost to the party facing electoral defeats after Palaniswami assumed the leadership. However, he described the result as not a reflection of people’s inclination but a lesson for facing the 2026 Assembly elections.

Last year, within a short period after attending the NDA meeting in Delhi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Palaniswami chose to snap ties with the BJP-led NDA. The BJP tried its best to bring back the AIADMK into its fold but Palaniswami stood firm on not aligning with the NDA again and boasted about forming a mega alliance but could not realise that.

Palaniswami, while thanking the people who voted for the candidates of the AIADMK and its allies, said, “As we expected, the results of the Lok Sabha election have come in favour of those who have power, money, and those engaged in false propaganda and scheming beyond morality. This result will not discourage us. We have learnt a lesson as to how the party should face the 2026 Assembly elections. We will script a huge victory in 2026,” Palaniswami added.