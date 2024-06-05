Nil seat a lesson on how AIADMK should face 2026 Assembly polls: EPS

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday faced yet another drubbing as the party drew a blank in the Lok Sabha election, though it could retain around 21% of its regular vote share. Winning at least a minimum number of seats would have given a morale boost to the party facing electoral defeats after Palaniswami assumed the leadership. However, he described the result as not a reflection of people’s inclination but a lesson for facing the 2026 Assembly elections.
Last year, within a short period after attending the NDA meeting in Delhi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Palaniswami chose to snap ties with the BJP-led NDA. The BJP tried its best to bring back the AIADMK into its fold but Palaniswami stood firm on not aligning with the NDA again and boasted about forming a mega alliance but could not realise that.
Palaniswami, while thanking the people who voted for the candidates of the AIADMK and its allies, said, “As we expected, the results of the Lok Sabha election have come in favour of those who have power, money, and those engaged in false propaganda and scheming beyond morality. This result will not discourage us. We have learnt a lesson as to how the party should face the 2026 Assembly elections. We will script a huge victory in 2026,” Palaniswami added.
Even when Palaniswami announced party candidates, there were views that most of them were weak and senior leaders did not come forward to contest. After the elections were over, there were reports about Palaniswami expressing disappointment at a district secretaries meeting that many did not cooperate with him in the Lok Sabha elections.
Asked whether the BJP would take advantage of the AIADMK’s loss in this election, political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “That is not possible in the present scenario. But the BJP can be regarded as a ‘distant threat’ to the AIADMK. The results of this election have proved that the BJP is gaining ground in TN. Though the AIADMK did not win a sizable number of seats, I don’t think the AIADMK became weak because of this defeat, since the party has retained around 21% vote share which it usually gets. The DMK also faced such drubbings in the past and overcame it later.”
Shyam also said if the AIADMK has to win in the coming elections, the party should accept collective leadership since there is no leader in AIADMK on a par with MGR or J Jayalalithaa. “Also, the AIADMK should rope in like-minded leaders who run other parties (like TTV Dhinakaran). As of now, there is no alternative to Palaniswami in the party,” he added.
Meanwhile, sources said AIADMK lost its deposit in seven seats.