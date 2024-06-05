Raja records third victory in Nilgiris, beats BJP’s Murugan by over 2L votes

COIMBATORE: DMK deputy general secretary A Raja recorded his third electoral victory in Nilgiris, securing 4,73,212 votes, defeating BJP candidate and union minister L Murugan by a margin of 2,40,585 votes. In 2019, Raja defeated AIADMK’s M Thiyagarajan by a margin of 2,05,823 votes. This time, he polled 39,762 votes more.

As per the result declared by the election commission, Raja received 4,73,212 votes, while Murugan secured 2,32,627 votes. AIADMK’s D Lokesh Tamilselvan was placed in the third place with 2,20,230 votes followed by NTK’s A Jayakumar with 58,821 votes. NOTA polled 13,000 votes.

Raja shot into the lead right at the start of the first round of counting. He got 24,410 votes while Murugan got 12,977 votes and Lokesh got 9,644 votes. BJP held second place in many rounds.

Returning Officer M Aruna handed over the winner’s certificate to Raja on Tuesday evening.

After receiving the certificate, Raja told media persons that Tamil Nadu people have recognised the DMK government’s welfare schemes.

Further, he said whenever Constitution and Secularism faced crisis, Chief Minister MK Stalin had called upon people to remove the BJP government. Heeding to his call, Tamil Nadu has given a mass victory to INDIA bloc, he added.

When asked about BJP securing the second place in the state, Raja said he was unaware of it.

