‘Savukku’ Shankar case: 3rd judge seeks cops’ reply

CHENNAI: Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the police to file a counter-affidavit by June 6 in the case against the detention of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar under Goondas Act.

The direction was given when the habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Shankar’s mother, A Kamala, seeking to quash the detention order, came up for hearing. The case was referred to Justice Jayachandran, the third judge, since a division bench recently delivered a split verdict.

Shankar was arrested by Coimbatore police recently based on a complaint of allegedly denigrating women police personnel. Later, cases were booked in certain other police stations, apart from a case on his alleged possession of ganja.

Meanwhile, Justice M Nirmal Kumar granted permission to the CB-CID to file an appeal against a trial court order acquitting the YouTuber in 2017 in a case of stealing confidential files of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) where he had worked as a special assistant.

In 2008, he leaked telephonic conversations between top officials and a political leader which stirred a controversy. Subsequently, he was booked by the police for theft of confidential files and electronic data. Even though the CB-CID filed the appeal soon after the acquittal order was passed, the matter was kept in the backburner. Now, it has been revived.