19-year-old steps on snapped wire in Tamil Nadu, electrocuted

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 19-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with a snapped electric wire on a farmland near Aruppukottai on Tuesday. His grandmother was also injured as she attempted to rescue the boy.

According to sources, the deceased C Surya Muniraj, a second-year college student went to a farm near his house to relieve himself. As he did not return for long, his grandmother Palaniammal (62) went looking.

However, as the duo did not return, the boy’s mother went to the farm and found a broken wire lying over Muniraj, while Palaniammal was lying unconscious.

While Muniraj died, Palaniammal was taken for treatment. M Redipatti police registered a case and are investigating. Meanwhile, Tangedco officials said that due to a lightning strike the previous night, the transformer’s insulator had burst and the wire had snapped.