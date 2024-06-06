Chennai's Syed Aarifin Yusuf, Ramanathapuram's P Sriram achieve AIR 1
CHENNAI: Although he was expecting a good score, Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Chennai was surprised beyond words to see his NEET results on Tuesday. Based on his primary calculations, the 17-year-old was expecting a score of 715 out of 720. But putting him and his dear ones on cloud nine, Yusuf scored 100% in the medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and became one among the 67 All India Rank 1 holders.
“I was certainly not expecting to be a country topper. The results came as a big surprise for me,” said Yusuf, who cleared the test with the outstanding score in his first attempt. Attributing the entirety of his success to his parents and school teachers, Yusuf told TNIE, “Without the support and guidance of my teachers and parents, I would not have managed to succeed.”
Both of his parents are doctors, which certainly became a great motivation for Yusuf to achieve the goal. He aspires to graduate from AIIMS Delhi.
As a piece of advice to the students preparing for NEET, Yusuf said, “One should try not to stress too much about the examination and prepare calmly.”
While Yusuf comes from a family of doctors, P Sriram, another AIR 1 from the state, is set to become the first graduate from his family. Sriram, a native of Ramanathapuram, is the topper in the state under OBC category.
As Biology was Sriram’s favourite subject, his teachers encouraged him to appear for NEET.
“My mother is a homemaker and father works as a supervisor in a construction company in Singapore. After consulting with his friends, my father admitted me to a school in Chennai for NEET preparations. I am so happy that I managed to fulfil his dream,” said Sriram.
“My father got enrolled in college but was not able to complete his studies as he had to take up a job to make ends meet. By pursuing MBBS, I will become the first graduate in my family and my parents are proud about it,” added Sriram who cleared NEET in his first attempt. He shared that instead of studying for 14 to 16 hours, he focused on doing quality study. Both the toppers are from Velammal Group of Schools.