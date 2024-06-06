Chennai's Syed Aarifin Yusuf, Ramanathapuram's P Sriram achieve AIR 1

CHENNAI: Although he was expecting a good score, Syed Aarifin Yusuf M from Chennai was surprised beyond words to see his NEET results on Tuesday. Based on his primary calculations, the 17-year-old was expecting a score of 715 out of 720. But putting him and his dear ones on cloud nine, Yusuf scored 100% in the medical entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and became one among the 67 All India Rank 1 holders.

“I was certainly not expecting to be a country topper. The results came as a big surprise for me,” said Yusuf, who cleared the test with the outstanding score in his first attempt. Attributing the entirety of his success to his parents and school teachers, Yusuf told TNIE, “Without the support and guidance of my teachers and parents, I would not have managed to succeed.”

Both of his parents are doctors, which certainly became a great motivation for Yusuf to achieve the goal. He aspires to graduate from AIIMS Delhi.

As a piece of advice to the students preparing for NEET, Yusuf said, “One should try not to stress too much about the examination and prepare calmly.”