Dog ban: Centre asked not to decide until June 14

CHENNAI: The centre has been temporarily restrained from taking a final decision on the objections and comments received from stakeholders on banning certain dog breeds that are categorised as ferocious until June 14, 2024.

Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court issued the direction on Wednesday after hearing a petition filed by the Kennel Club of India challenging the letter issued by the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying on May 2, 2024, calling for written objections and comments from stakeholders on banning the import, breeding and selling of certain ferocious dog breeds. According to the letter, the objections and comments were to be submitted by June 1, 2024.

The ministry issued the letter after the Karnataka HC recently quashed its March 12, 2024 letter banning the import of ferocious dog breeds.

Senior counsel R Srinivas, appearing for the Kennel Club of India, submitted that the centre cannot call for objections and comments on banning the dog breeds based on the March 12 letter which was quashed by the court. If at all it wants to move ahead with the proposed ban, it should proceed afresh.

Subsequently, the judge directed the centre not to take a final decision until June 14, but it can proceed on eliciting objections and comments. Justice Sumanth also directed the central government to inform the status of the March 12 letter by then.