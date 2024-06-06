Periyakulam Bund road in Coimbatore needs urgent repair

COIMBATORE: Smooth traffic movement has been hindered on the Periyakulam Bund road from Aathupalam to Ukkadam Junction as it is damaged to the core. The road is a tipplers' gathering spot at night due to the absence of streetlights. Miscreants have been using the road for their illegal activities.

The civic body constructed the road on the shore of the Periyakulam water body in Ukkadam several years ago to ease the traffic congestion on the Ukkadam-Aathupalam Road. The road, also called the Kulakarai Road, is located in Ward 86 of the south zone of the city.

The road eases the traffic congestion on the Ukkadam-Aathupalam road to an extent. Earlier, only two-wheelers were allowed on the road as it was constructed on the bunds of a water body. But later, as the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover work began, heavy vehicles, cars, mini-trucks and other vehicles were allowed on the one-kilometre stretch. This damaged the road that was originally constructed just for two-wheelers.

The dilapidated road has been left unattended for a long time now. Local people and motorists using the road regularly urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fix it immediately.

Earlier, the road was used as a walking track by morning walkers and others who arrived for open-air exercise. But all that became difficult as vehicles were allowed.

H Rahman, a resident of Ukkadam, told TNIE that vehicles slipped on the ruined stretch. The difficulty worsens at night owing to the lack of streetlights and the presence of anti-social elements.

"The road turns into a mini-ar at night. Many use it for consuming alcohol, smoking ganja and even for prostitution at night. The authorities have turned a blind eye towards the bad condition of the road. Sorting out the problems will prevent such activities here," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "We will inspect the road and check its condition soon. With the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover project parallel to the road nearing completion and set to be inaugurated soon, the civic body along with the highways department and police department officials will discuss together and take a final call on whether to allow vehicles on the Bund road for commuting purposes once the flyover is thrown open to the public."