Tamil Nadu's power demand falls due to arrival of monsoon

CHENNAI: Power demand in Tamil Nadu has been on a downward trend with the arrival of southwest monsoon and the resultant intermittent showers.

According to sources from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), this trend is expected to continue until the end of June.

Data from Tangedco’s state load dispatch centre, accessed by TNIE, shows that the morning peak power demand at 7.40 am on Wednesday was 15,671 MW, compared to 20,830MW on May 2. A decrease of 5,149 MW in just 33 days.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “The power utility has 3.5 crore consumers, including domestic, commercial, agricultural and industrial users. During the summer months of March to May, power demand and consumption reached a peak. TN’s power demand crossed the 20,000 MW mark for the first time this summer.”

Currently, the power demand for agriculture has decreased in the delta districts as many farmers are skipping cultivation this season due to a lack of water in major dams. Typically, the power load is reduced by 50% during monsoon, the official added.

Highlighting the power demand in northern TN, another official mentioned, “Chennai’s demand remains high as the temperature has not dropped substantially. Currently, the city’s power consumption is between 90 to 100 million units (MUs) due to its large population and growing commercial establishments.”