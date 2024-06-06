Three people arrested in connection with suicide of woman, daughter in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons were arrested in connection with the suicide of a mother and daughter from Meenampatti near Sivakasi on Wednesday. They had taken the extreme step due to ongoing family issues as they were unable to repay a debt of more than two lakhs to their relatives.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as J Gnanaprakashi (44), an employee at a printing press, and her daughter Sharmila (24), an MA graduate. "The family had taken a debt from their relatives for the education of Sharmila and her brother, who is working in Hosur.

However, due to financial constraints, they were not able to settle the amount when the relatives asked them to repay. Gnanaprakashi and her husband would often argue," police sources said. Gnanaprakashi's husband returned home on Tuesday night after two days of work.

He found that the house was locked and no one was responding. Subsequently, he discovered that his wife and daughter had died by suicide. Based on the incident, a case was registered at the Sivakasi East police station and three of the relatives, Rajakumari, Guruvammal, and Arumugam were arrested under the charges of abedment of suicide. Further investigation is under way.

(Those having suicidal thoughts shall seek assistance at TN Health helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)