IIT Madras offers free technical training for rural youth to boost IT Skills

CHENNAI: In a bid to train students, especially from rural areas, in industry-ready technical skills, IIT Madras’s Pravartak Technologies Foundation has launched a free three-month training program. The classes for this course will commence in the first week of July and end in September 2024. The course will include networking essentials, cloud fundamentals, ticketing tools, Linux and Windows basics, storage and backup fundamentals and soft skills, that will help the students to land in IT companies, said a statement.

“This initiative will provide a comprehensive training experience that prepares participants to deliver exceptional support and service to customers. This program is designed to equip you with the necessary skills, knowledge, and tools to handle a wide range of technical and customer service issues efficiently and effectively,” said Mangala Sunder, Professor Emeritus of IIT Madras.

The Institute has said that no stipend will be paid to the students and the training will be a classroom-based training programme. Students who have completed a BSc in science stream (Computer Science, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biotechnology) or BCA with a minimum 60% aggregate in 2023 and 2024 can apply for this course on or before June 12. IIT-M will also provide placement assistance for the selected students.