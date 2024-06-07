Madras HC demands additional report on bus services for Dindigul's Poombarai village

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Dindigul collector to file an additional report in a PIL petition seeking public transport facility for a hilly hamlet at Poombarai village in Dindigul district.



The petitioner, TG Gomathi of Poombarai village, submitted that there are no schools or educational institutions in the village, except for a primary school, which forces students to travel 5 km to reach a government higher secondary school in the region.



As the villagers are not financially sound, they depend on public transport to send their children to school. At times, the students also board on trucks and tractors plying on mud tracks, ignoring the risks, they added.



Considering the petition, a division bench of Justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan said the general manager of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) Ltd, Dindigul Region, stated that four trips each are operated in the route, every morning and evening, exclusively for the benefit of the students of the school concerned.



However, the counsel of petitioner raised doubt in this regard, and opined that a proposal for the services could be in place, but no buses were being operated in the said route, as of now. Following this, the court directed the collector to ascertain the facts and file an additional report. The case has been adjourned to June 18.