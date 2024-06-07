Madras HC orders temporary halt on GT/BRTE exam results over answer key dispute

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) to temporarily stay the publishing of results of the Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educators (GT/BRTE) examination, 2023, for two weeks.

In a joint petition, the candidates, who attended the examination, said that the final answer key released by the TRB was defective, and added that the exam was conducted in an objective test format, where the candidate was asked to pick an answer from four choices.

According to the petitioners, they were expected to answer 180 questions, of which 11 had more than one correct answer and 13 others were privileged ones, for which marks were to be awarded if the candidate attends the question. However, this could affect the pattern of valuation, they said.

The petitioners further pointed out that TRB should have appointed an expert committee to consider all the objections, ahead of publishing the final answer key, as it could otherwise affect the method of evaluating the merits of the candidates, they added.

However, when the case came up for hearing, TRB’s counsel sought time for response. Following this, Justice RN Manjula ordered an interim stay on publishing the results, stating that if the selection list was released before addressing contentious points, it would prejudice the interest of the candidates in case of selection.