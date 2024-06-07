Man dumps meat waste near temple car in Kovai, arrested

COIMBATORE: Variety Hall road police arrested a 41-year-old man on the charges of creating a communal tension between two communities by dumping meat waste near the car of Koniyamman temple in Raja Street on Wednesday night.

The suspect was identified as M Muhamed Ayaz of Podanur. He has been booked under 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 504 (intentional insult to breach of peace) and 290 IPC (intentional insult to breach of peace).

According to sources, around 9.30am on June 1 the accused threw chicken and mutton waste which he took from his brother Mohammed Vaise’s meat shop located at Gandhipark.

After noticing it on June 2, police personnel cleared the waste with the help of sanitary workers. However, the photo of chicken and mutton waste dumped near the temple car was shared on social media by a group of people who demanded the police to take action against them.

Police personnel collected CCTV footage and identified Muhamed Ayaz. He was arrested on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody in prison on Thursday. Police said he had allegedly committed similar acts twice in the past.