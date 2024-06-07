Pazee Forex scam: Madras HC discharges TN IPS officer from extortion case

Setting aside the orders of the CBI court, he noted, “The CBI has not proved the essential ingredients of demand and acceptance as against the officer and merely saying that the other accused have received the money on behalf of him cannot substantiate their case which is only presumptive”.

He held that such presumption is ‘legally unsustainable in the eye of law’ and there is lot of difference between ‘may be true’ and ‘must be true’.

“On appreciation of the entire evidence of prosecution, it clearly indicates the prosecution has failed to prove the offences of the petitioner, herein, beyond all reasonable doubt,” the reasoned.

It may be noted that Pazee Forex scam caused a huge cry in the state in the late 2000s with the depositors, who had lost crores of rupee, accusing the police of conniving with fraudsters by taking huge amount of money. The company directors also levelled allegations against the police.

Pramod Kumar, then serving as Inspector General (IG) of Police, West Zone, was accused of demanding and accepting money from the directors through certain subordinate police officers. The CBI arrested him leading to his suspension from service. However, he was reinstated years later.

The Madras High Court, in 2011, ordered a probe by the CBI, following a petition filed by the aggrieved depositors.