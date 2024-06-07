Street vendors in Coimbatore say banks refusing loans without mentioning reasons

COIMBATORE: Several street vendors in the city complain that they were suffering economically as banks were rejecting their loan applications without mentioning the reasons.

Under the Prime Minister’s ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ scheme, registered street vendors are provided identity cards and business certificates. To improve their livelihood, the union government offers them loans up to `50,000 from nationalised banks. This benefitted several vendors who were affected during the Covid-19 crisis. According to sources, a target of 21,619 beneficiaries was set last year but 26,804 people were identified to receive the assistance.

Vendors grieved that applications submitted by them are being rejected without mentioning the reason. The vendors said they have been waiting for months after submitting applications.

“I submitted an application in August. But, it was not processed despite attachment of necessary documents asked by banks. Later, I was informed that the application was rejected. Officials did not give me the reason for the rejection when I approached them,” said R Ganesan, a vendor in Gandhipuram.

Several vendors said banks gave reasons such as not answering phone calls and not arriving on time for rejecting loan applications. N Murugan, president of Coimbatore City street Vendors association, said, “We are trying to facilitate loan for all eligible vendors. However, the rejection of application is high.”

Official sources said out of the total of application, 18,538 people were given loans of Rs 10,000 each as the first installment last year.

“Also, Rs 20,000 was given in the second installment to 5,230 people and third installment of Rs 50,000 was given to 876 people. Based on the vendors’ documents and repayment history, banks are releasing the loan. The rejection is based on their documents,” said officials.