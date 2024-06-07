Tender for desilting Mettur dam by month-end

CHENNAI: With the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election coming to an end, the Water Resources Department (WRD) is set to start the tender process for desilting Mettur dam, one of the major waterbodies in the state, by the end of this month.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior WRD official said the union government’s Water and Power Consultancy Services had conducted a study on Mettur, Bhavani Sagar, Vaigai, Amaravathi and a few other dams last year and handed over a detailed feasibility report to the state. However, the WRD did not receive environmental clearance as well as fund approval at that time.

“Currently, there is a pressing need to enhance water storage capacity across the state. Therefore, the state government instructed the WRD to expedite the process as early as possible. However, due to the MCC in place for the Lok Sabha elections, we could not move forward. Now, the process to get environmental clearance for Mettur dam is under way,” the official added.