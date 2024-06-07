Two years on, work on bridge over Cauvery yet to begin

DHARMAPURI: People of Pennagaram urged the Tamil Nadu government to start construction of the bridge between Ottanur in Dharmapuri and Kottaiyur in Salem, as announced in 2022 by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Residents said the bridge would aid in the development of the region besides reducing travel time to Salem.

In 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the bridge would be built at a cost of Rs 250 crore. In the same year, administrative sanction was issued to the Highways and minor ports department and Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the constriction of a High Level Bridge (HLB). However, since then there has been no development.

K Sasikumar, a farmer in Nagamarai, said, “In Pennagaram, Salem and Dharmapuri are separated by the Cauvery river. Two years ago a project was announced to construct a HLB here but so far there has been no development. In this year’s drought, Pennagaram and Eriyur were the most affected and farmers abandoned their profession and looked for jobs as labourers in Salem.

But apart from the ‘Parisal (coracle) in Ottanur there is no other mode of transport to reach Salem. Though bus service is available, it is an 80 km journey via Dharmapuri and would take several hours. If we had a bridge connecting Dharmapuri and Salem in Pennagaram it would merely take an hour to reach Salem.”

Another resident, K Angamuthu, who owns a private business in Pennagaram said, “The bridge would become a key road connecting Dharmapuri and Salem, people arriving from Bengaluru would use this as an alternative instead of the Thoppur ghat road. This would also save travel time for people. The biggest advantage of bridge would be the rural economy of Pennagaram block would develop and many minor businesses could take root here. So we are looking forward to the scheme.”

State Highways department officials said they cannot comment on the matter, but as the scheme has announced it would be implemented. “The project is a major development project and requires a comprehensive study, so it would take time,” an officer said.