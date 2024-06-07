Vote share up from 19.3 per cent to 20.4 per cent: AIADMK leaders

COIMBATORE/KRISHNAGIRI: Senior AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and KP Munuswamy on Thursday claimed that the party’s vote share has increased considerably in this Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Thondamuthur MLA and whip in the legislative assembly SP Velumani exuded confidence that AIADMK will form the government in the state in 2026 under the leadership of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. “We score huge wins whenever we witness a fall, as was observed in the previous elections.

We will secure a massive victory in 2026 and form the government.” When pointed out that AIADMK was relegated to the third place by the BJP in a few constituencies, Velumamni said the AIADMK secured 19.30 % votes in 2019 when it was in an alliance with the BJP. This year, AIADMK polled 20.46% votes in alliance with only the DMDK and hence the vote share has increased.

Further, Velumani urged the DMK and BJP to fulfil the poll promises made to the people of Coimbatore.

“A total of 4.5 lakh voters in Coimbatore voted for Annamalai hoping that he will address the long pending demand of withdrawing GST, taking steps to extend Coimbatore International Airport and prevent Karnataka from constructing a dam in Mekedatu and distributing coconut oil through ration shop etc since BJP will be forming the government for the third consecutive time. He must ensure people’s aspirations are met,” Velumani added.

AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy, while speaking to reporters in Krishnagiri, said, “AIADMK vote share has increased to 20.46% in 2024 from 18 % in 2019. The DMK and BJP secured more votes due to money and muscle power in this election. Time and situation will decide the alliance for 2026 assembly election and AIADMK will get more votes then,” he said.