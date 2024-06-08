2.5 tonnes of smuggled explosives destroyed by Salem police

SALEM: Salem city police on Friday morning destroyed 2.5 tonnes of explosives that were seized during a vehicle check near the Karuppur toll gate while they were being smuggled from Dharmapuri to Kerala on November 29.

Police sources said it was a consignment of gelatin sticks and detonators. Even as the investigation is continuing in the case, police sought permission from the district court to destroy the explosives. Upon receiving the court's approval, senior officers chose the firing range in the foothills of Nagaramalai near Sooramangalam to carry out the explosion.

Led by Inspector R Govindaraj from the Explosives Division, a team of inspectors and constables transported the explosives to the designated location and detonated them. The entire process took approximately two hours. During the operation, the area was cordoned off to ensure public safety.

Karuppur Inspector S Kanniyan told TNIE, "The destruction of the explosives took place after safety measures were ensured, including the presence of Fire Services, 108 ambulances, and forensic departments."