Agriculture minister releases guide to help TN farmers enhance coconut yield

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Friday released a comprehensive guide on coconut cultivation, how to include the methods to eliminate pests, and the fertilisers to be used for higher yield and the like.

MSME Minister TM Anbarasan received the first copy of the guide that was prepared by Information Minister MP Saminathan after holding many rounds of discussions with coconut growers and experts in the field.

Panneerselvam said moved by the hardships faced by the coconut growers due to pesticide attacks and how the growers were subjected to economic loss in coconut cultivation, Saminathan took up field inspections in many districts and interacted with the farmers. Anbarasan said the guide would benefit the coconut growers in a big way and explained the steps taken by the MSME department to benefit the coconut growers.

Speaking about the guide, Saminathan said, “It has been prepared with a view to spreading awareness among the coconut growers about the diseases, pesticide attacks and the solutions available. The 65-page guide has 16 topics. The coconut growers can download the soft copy using the QR code given.”