Anti-drug clubs to be started in schools, colleges in TN's Villupuram

CHENNAI: In a significant move to combat the drug menace, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has issued a directive to enforce stringent measures against drug-related activities. The district administration will implement continuous surveillance and take stringent legal action against offenders, stated Collector C Palani in a meeting held with police and revenue officials on Friday.

The collector also highlighted the launch of Anti-Drug Clubs in colleges and schools to raise awareness of drug abuse. Superintendent of Police Deepak Sivach, and other key departmental officers, also discussed the strategies for effective implementation. "Our focus will be on preventing drug abuse through education as well as ensuring strict legal repercussions for those involved in drug trafficking and consumption," Sivach said.

Palani also outlined a comprehensive plan including regular monitoring, community engagement, and educational programs aimed at fostering a drug-free environment in Villupuram.