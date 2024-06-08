CWC gives nod for Rs 11K crore Cauvery rejuvenation project in TN

CHENNAI: After a long delay and detailed review, the union government’s Central Water Commission (CWC) has given its approval for the Rs 11,250 crore Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery project which aims to rejuvenate hundreds of waterbodies linked to the Cauvery river and its tributaries across the state to prevent them from pollution and effluents. The rejuvenation programme will be executed in two phases at a cost of Rs 1,958 crore and Rs 8,753 crore respectively. Both centre and state will share the funding for the project, officials said.

The project aims to conserve, rejuvenate, and enhance water resources in the Cauvery basin on the lines of Namami Gange Programme, a flagship scheme of the union government implemented with the objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of Ganga. The Cauvery project proposes to address pollution concerns by identifying sewage and effluent inflow into waterbodies through setting up of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and ecological conservation of the Cauvery river and its tributaries.

Ten common effluent treatment plants for textile units will be built at a cost of Rs 119.56 crore under the project in Erode and Namakkal regions and 65 sewage treatment plants (209.30 MLD combined capacity) will be built in areas from Mettur to Tiruchy under the project. Riverfront development will also be taken up at Bhavani Kooduthurai, Karur, Kodumudi, Mettupalayam, Mettur, Pallipalayam, Sathyamangalam Bridge site and upper anicut, sources said.

A senior Water Resources Department official told TNIE, “The CWC recently held a high-level meeting with bureaucrats from southern states in Nagpur. We discussed interstate water disputes and other issues. The CWC said an official order for the Cauvery programme will be issued after the new union government assumes office.”

The first phase from Mettur to Tiruchy will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,958 crore, and second phase from Tiruchy to the river’s confluence with sea at different points will be implemented at Rs 8,753 crore cost.

Centre to revive perennial rivers in South India

“Once we receive the order from the CWC, we will start the tender process for the first phase,” another official said. Following the Namami Gange Programme, the centre has decided to rejuvenate the perennial rivers in the south, including Cauvery, Krishna, Godavari, and Mahanadhi. Tamil Nadu had conducted a study on environmental impact assessment and environmental social management plans with the support of Water and Power Consultancy Services for the project.The preliminary report for the project was submitted on October 21, 2019, to the Ministry of Jal Shakti for in-principle approval. National Rivers Conservation Directorate officials also visited the Cauvery river basin in March 2022.