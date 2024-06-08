Days may get hotter by 2-3°C from June 8

CHENNAI: The met centre has forecast that intensity of rain would reduce and temperature would rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius from Saturday.

Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over TN for the last one week bringing heavy rain. But, only light to moderate rain is likely till June 13.

Chennai has been receiving good rain, especially during evening, and cloudy weather ensured that the maximum temperature remained below normal. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations have recorded 32.8 degrees and 33.4 degrees, which are 4.7 and 4.6 degree Celsius below normal.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, Arakkonam recorded highest rainfall of 11 cm followed by Kottaram in Kanniyakumari, Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur and Pandalur in Nilgiris with 10 cm rainfall.