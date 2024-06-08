Modi hails team NDA in TN for spike in vote share

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the NDA in Tamil Nadu for increasing the vote share in the Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the NDA meeting in New Delhi, the PM said many of the parties in the NDA in the state did not field their candidates but worked for the alliance. “Though the NDA could not win any constituency, the vote share has improved and this shows what is in stock in the future,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the remarks of the prime minister, BJP state president K Annamalai said as the PM mentioned, the vote share of the NDA would go up in Tamil Nadu in the future.

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and leaders of parties which are part of the NDA in Tamil Nadu took part in the meeting in New Delhi.