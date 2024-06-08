NEET goof-ups vindicate TN’s stand: Stalin

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin reiterated his stance against NEET on Friday, describing it “anti-poor and against social justice”. His statement comes in the backdrop of reports about irregularities in the recently released test results.

In a social media post on X, Stalin said, “Trends emerging from the latest NEET results have once again vindicated our principled opposition to the exam.” He highlighted issues such as question paper leaks, clustering of toppers at specific centres and the award of mathematically impossible marks under the guise of grace marks, which underscore “pitfalls of the current union government’s centralisation”.

Stalin emphasised the need to restore the preeminence of state governments and the school education system in determining criteria for professional course selection. He reiterated that NEET and other entrance examinations are anti-poor, against social justice and undermine federal policy.

Stalin also called for unity in the fight to scrap NEET, expressing optimism that the day of its abolition is not far from now.

Talking to reporters at the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Hospital for Women, Egmore, on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said, “The National Testing Agency should release selection list so that it will be clear on how many students it has provided compensatory marks and at which centres. Our state has always been against NEET. Also 67 students scoring 720 out of 720 raises suspicion. This year it will be tough even for students who scored 650 marks to get a seat.”