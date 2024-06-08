P Chidambaram flays Modi for likening himself to Nehru

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the electoral success of the party as a moral victory.

Addressing newspersons at the party headquarters Sathyamoorthy Bhavan on Friday, Chidambaram asserted that while Congress achieved a moral victory, Modi experienced a moral defeat. He also criticised the exit poll surveys published by various media outlets, claiming that they misled the public with false projections. “No one stood outside polling booths to ask for trends, yet they claimed through their surveys that BJP would win 350 seats or more. How did they arrive at this number? It was manufactured in one place and their Xerox copies were circulated to others,” he stated.

Chidambaram also criticised Modi for likening himself to Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of being elected for a third term as prime minister. He highlighted under Modi, the BJP secured 282 and 303 seats in the last two elections, and now they have 240 seats, whereas Nehru secured 361, 374, and 364 seats when he formed the government. “We (the Congress party) reject Modi’s comparison with Nehru. People will also reject it,” he added.

Addressing the recent spike in the stock market, the former union minister noted the growth in Sensex and Nifty does not reflect the growth of all companies.

“The growth of the stock market should reflect the growth of the country. But, the recent spike in the stock market is not growth; it is merely swelling,” he emphasised.