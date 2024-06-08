Tamil Nadu: Lorry rams car, kid among two dead, five of family injured

CHENNAI: A septuagenarian and her seven-year-old great grandson died while five others were injured in a road accident near Madurantakam after a lorry rear ended the car in which they were travelling on Friday. The driver of the lorry abandoned his vehicle and fled the spot after the accident.

According to the Padalam police, the family of seven were on the way to their house at Valasaravakkam after visiting the temple in Melmaruvathur. “The deceased were identified as Parvathi (70) and V Sachin. Among the injured were Vinoth (33), his wife V Bhuvana (30), the couple’s daughter Shipika (3), Vinoth’s mother Shanthi (50) and his aunt Ramani (55). The accident happened around 1:30 am on Friday when Vinoth was driving the car on the Chennai-Tiruchy highway at Padalam near Madurantakam. The lorry tried to overtake the car, but the driver lost control and rammed into the car. The impact was such that the car was completely crushed leaving the passengers severely injured,” a police officer said.

All the injured were taken to a hospital where doctors declared Parvathi and Sachin brought dead. “Vinoth’s condition is stable and he is out of danger. We have initiated a search for the lorry driver. A case has been registered,” the police added.