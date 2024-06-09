Avuttukaai meant for wild boars hurt wild, domestic animals in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The rampant use of avuttukaai (country-made bomb) by farmers aimed at keeping wild boars at bay has turned a menace for forest authorities and conservationists, as wild and domestic animals are falling prey to it.

In the latest incident, a free-roaming horse was found with a broken jaw, profusely bleeding after accidentally chewing an avuttukaai in Sirumugai near Mettupalayam. The injuries were such that the horse could neither eat food or drink water. The animal had to be euthanized, said Nigel Otter, chairman of WVS India.

Last year, an elephant nicknamed Baahubali suffered an injury in its mouth allegedly caused by an avuttukaai near Mettupalayam. Forest authorities treated the animal by giving fruits laced with medicine and were even contemplating tranquilising it to provide necessary care.

For several days, a team followed Baahubali and monitored it. Fortunately, the elephant was able to recover from wounds without the need for tranquilising. In another incident last year, a she elephant was injured after biting avuttukaai. The animal was captured after it damaged crops near Athimathiyanur in Karamadai forest range, but it died later.

A senior forest official told TNIE country-made bombs are prevalent in human-wild boar conflict hotspots. Farmers insert them into bait to kill wild boars that damage their crops. But, inadvertently, elephants and domestic animals like cows and horses get injured.

The state government has constituted a 19-member joint committee which includes forest officials, scientists and farmer representatives, to tackle the growing wild-boar menace.

The committee, headed by chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy, visited several districts to get first-hand information on the gravity of the problem. It also visited Kerala, where culling of wild boars is legal. Reddy said the committee will give its recommendations shortly.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had made an announcement in the agriculture budget 2023-24 that the government would find a solution to the conflict.

The forest officials said there is no wild boar population estimate available, but based on various factors like compensation claims, farmers complaints with district collectors etc, the conflict hotspots have been identified. Districts like Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Dindigul and Erode are reporting high percentage of crop damage and negative interactions with wild boars.

