Body of missing pregnant woman found in canal near Sriperumbudur in TN, police suspect murder

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old pregnant woman, who went missing on Thursday, was found dead in a drainage canal near Sriperumbudur on Saturday. Police have sent the body for postmortem and said they will make an arrest in the case soon as they have narrowed down on the suspects.

According to the Sunguvarchatram police, the deceased was identified as M Devi of Madhuramangalam near Sriperumbudur. She was part of a small-time embroidery business operating out of a house at Thirumangalam near Sunguvarchatram. Her husband Murugan works as a supervisor in a private company nearby. The couple has a daughter and the victim was three-months pregnant.

On Thursday morning, Devi left for work but did not return home. Murugan had lodged a complaint the same day as she did not return around her usual time at 6pm. A missing person case was registered and an inquiry was started, police said.

“On Saturday morning, a drainage canal was overflowing in Thirumangalam. A person living close to the canal tried to clear the block by using a stick and found a piece of a saree floating. The person pulled it out thinking it was causing the block. On seeing a foot, he immediately informed the police,” a senior police officer told TNIE.