DMK plans Kovai ‘vizha’ to mark poll win

CHENNAI: To celebrate the victory of the DMK-led alliance in the recently-concluded parliamentary election, the party is planning to hold ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Coimbatore on June 14. A resolution in this regard was adopted during a meeting of the party MPs on Saturday.

The meeting, held at the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, focused on the upcoming first session of the 18th parliament and evolving strategies for the participation in discussions.

Six resolutions were unanimously adopted, the key ones being to celebrate the victory of all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and to mark the conclusion of former CM Karunanidhi’s birth centenary with the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Coimbatore.

Besides, the meeting urged the union government not to relocate the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar from the parliament campus and leave the statues in the places where it was before.

Citing the irregularities in the recently-released NEET examination results, the party urged the union government to grant exemption from the NEET to the states that are demanding it. The meeting specifically asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to support the demand and convey it to the union government.

During his address, Stalin urged the newly-elected MPs to establish an MP office in their respective constituencies and to facilitate the public to reach them with ease. They were also asked to display their mobile numbers, e-mail IDs and details about the meeting time with the public at their respective offices.

The chief minister emphasised the importance on the performance of the MPs, noting that with only two years remaining until the assembly election, public scrutiny would be intense.

Rajya Sabha MPs of the party and senior leaders were present during the meeting.

