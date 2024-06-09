EPS scoffs at Annamalai, says vote share of AIADMK up in LS poll

COIMBATORE: AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said his party had improved its performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls when compared to the 2019 LS elections. He also taunted BJP leader K Annamalai saying that the saffron party failed to cross the majority mark on its own because of its state leaders like Annamalai.

Speaking to reporters for the first time after the 2024 LS poll results at Omalur in Salem, Palaniswami rejected the view that several seats could have been won had there been an alliance between the AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu. “There won’t be any pact with the BJP and a strong alliance will be formed for the 2026 assembly polls under AIADMK. The media is portraying as if the BJP has grown in TN. In 2014, the BJP alliance got 18.8% votes and in 2024, it is 18.28%, a dip of 0.62%. In 2014, BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan lost the poll in Coimbatore by 25,000 votes. Now, Annamalai has got fewer votes than that,” EPS said.

‘AIADMK vote share will improve in 2026 election’

Reacting to Annamalai’s comment about difference of opinion between him and AIADMK whip S P Velumani, EPS said the BJP chief is creating confusion in the AIADMK. To a question on Velumani commenting that had the AIADMK and BJP joined hands, it would have led to victory in 14 seats, EPS said Velumani’s view was distorted for sensationalism. “Had allies of the DMK joined hands with our party, we would have won all the seats in the state,” the former CM said. Success and failure in elections depend on circumstances in the run-up to the polls and it differs from time to time and from state to state, he said.

“In other parties, a string of leaders were in the field but for AIADMK, I singlehandedly led the campaign. Despite ‘defamatory and disinformation campaign’ against the AIADMK by rivals, the party performed better than in the 2019 LS polls and got ‘one per cent more’ in 2024, a big victory for the party,” EPS said.

Referring to the election results over the decades relating to AIADMK and DMK, he said a party, even if it loses badly in an election, history shows that it has rebounded and won hands down. In the 1991 Assembly polls, the DMK won only two seats and the in 1996 polls, the AIADMK won only four seats. “Were the DMK and AIADMK destroyed by such defeats?” In 2014, though the DMK did not win a single LS seat, it succeeded in subsequent polls. Hence, the view that the AIADMK has faced a ‘setback’ is a ‘fake narrative’ that’s being spread deliberately, EPS said.

On O Panneerselvam and VK Sasikala reiterating their call for unity following AIADMK’s poll ‘debacle,’ Palaniswami said, “It is all over and there is no use talking about them.” Ruling out rapprochement with them, EPS accused Panneerselvam of causing confusion.

On a question on whether the vote share for AIADMK in southern districts would improve, EPS said the vote share for the party would definitely improve in the next assembly election as the recent poll was only for electing the central government.

EPS said the party has severed its ties with national parties as they have failed to protect the rights of the Tamil people. “We will have to wait and see the performance of the 40 MP’s from the DMK alliance. They have not done anything in the last government,” EPS said. EPS also said he has not decided about attending PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.