Girl chokes to death in TN as saree swing coils around neck

COIMBATORE: An 11-year-old girl died at her relative's house near Sowripalayam in Coimbatore city on Friday after she got strangled in a saree swing. The deceased Nega Sri was the daughter of Shanmugam, a resident of Kurumbapalayam near Saravanampatti.

She was a Class 6 student at a private school. She arrived at her aunt's house on Tank Road at Bharathipuram, near Sowripalayam, on June 3 to spend the vacation with the children there. On Friday Nega Sri and her aunt's two children were playing in the saree swing when it coiled around her neck and strangled her.

The two other children who thought that she was playing failed to raise the alarm. While their grandmother, who passed by, saw the girl was motionless and alerted others at home and neighbours. Nega Sri was rushed to a private hospital at Peelamedu where she was declared dead. On information, Peelamedu police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to the ESI Hospital at Singanallur. Further inquiry is on, said police.